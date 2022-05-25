Automated Cell Culture Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Cell Culture Systems in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automated Cell Culture Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automated Cell Culture Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Automated Cell Culture Storage Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automated Cell Culture Systems include Sphere Fluidics, Peak Analysis and Automation, Entegris Inc., Lonza, Sanofi, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Corning Incorporated and Sartorius AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automated Cell Culture Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automated Cell Culture Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automated Cell Culture Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Automated Cell Culture Storage Equipment

Automated Cell Culture Vessels

Bioreactors

Consumables

Global Automated Cell Culture Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automated Cell Culture Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Drug Development

Stem Cell Research

Regenerative Medicine

Cancer Research

Global Automated Cell Culture Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Automated Cell Culture Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automated Cell Culture Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automated Cell Culture Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sphere Fluidics

Peak Analysis and Automation

Entegris Inc.

Lonza

Sanofi

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Corning Incorporated

Sartorius AG

OriGen Biomedical

GE Healthcare Inc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automated Cell Culture Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automated Cell Culture Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automated Cell Culture Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automated Cell Culture Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automated Cell Culture Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automated Cell Culture Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automated Cell Culture Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automated Cell Culture Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automated Cell Culture Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Automated Cell Culture Systems Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated Cell Culture Systems Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automated Cell Culture Systems Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2

