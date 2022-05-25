Cell Culture Media Bags Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cell Culture Media Bags in global, including the following market information:

Global Cell Culture Media Bags Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cell Culture Media Bags Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Cell Culture Media Bags companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cell Culture Media Bags market was valued at 409.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 717 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mesenchymal Cells Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cell Culture Media Bags include G.Pohl-Boskamp GmbH?Co.KG, Akrimax Pharmaceuticals?LLC, Perrigo Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Evus Health Solutions, Parker Hannifin Corp, Pall Corporation, Sartorious AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific and GE Healthcare Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cell Culture Media Bags manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cell Culture Media Bags Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cell Culture Media Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mesenchymal Cells

Plant Cells

Insect Cells

Bacteria Cells

Yeast Cells

Other

Global Cell Culture Media Bags Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cell Culture Media Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Tissue Culture & Engineering

Gene Therapy

Other

Global Cell Culture Media Bags Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cell Culture Media Bags Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cell Culture Media Bags revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cell Culture Media Bags revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cell Culture Media Bags sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Cell Culture Media Bags sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

G.Pohl-Boskamp GmbH?Co.KG

Akrimax Pharmaceuticals?LLC

Perrigo Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Evus Health Solutions

Parker Hannifin Corp

Pall Corporation

Sartorious AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

GE Healthcare Inc

OriGen Biomedical

Merck KGaA

