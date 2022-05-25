Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostic Tool Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostic Tool in Global, including the following market information:
Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostic Tool Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostic Tool market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostic Tool include SolarWinds, Paessler, Catchpoint, IBM, HPE, Kentik, Cisco, ExtraHop Networks and Riverbed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostic Tool companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostic Tool Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostic Tool Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-premise
Cloud Based
Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostic Tool Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostic Tool Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Individual
Commercial
Other
Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostic Tool Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostic Tool Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostic Tool revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostic Tool revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SolarWinds
Paessler
Catchpoint
IBM
HPE
Kentik
Cisco
ExtraHop Networks
Riverbed
Ipswitch, Inc.
Intermapper
Untangle
Viavi Solutions
Netscout Systems, Inc.
Zoho
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostic Tool Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostic Tool Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostic Tool Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostic Tool Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostic Tool Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostic Tool Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostic Tool Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostic Tool Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostic Tool Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostic Tool Product Type
