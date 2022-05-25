NMR Accessories Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of NMR Accessories in Global, including the following market information:

Global NMR Accessories Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global NMR Accessories market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tube Brush Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of NMR Accessories include Bruker, Thermo Fisher, Oxford Instruments, Nanalysis, Anasazi, Magritek, Spinlock, JEOL and Metrolab and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the NMR Accessories companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global NMR Accessories Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global NMR Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tube Brush

Tube Cleaner

Cryostat

Vacuum Box

Refrigeration Station

Cryogenic Cooler

MRI Coil

Pulse Programmer

RF Amplifier

Data Acquisition and Processing Computer

Global NMR Accessories Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global NMR Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agriculture and Food Industry

Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry

Academic

Others

Global NMR Accessories Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global NMR Accessories Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies NMR Accessories revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies NMR Accessories revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bruker

Thermo Fisher

Oxford Instruments

Nanalysis

Anasazi

Magritek

Spinlock

JEOL

Metrolab

Impedans

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 NMR Accessories Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global NMR Accessories Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global NMR Accessories Overall Market Size

2.1 Global NMR Accessories Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global NMR Accessories Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top NMR Accessories Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global NMR Accessories Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global NMR Accessories Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 NMR Accessories Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies NMR Accessories Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 NMR Accessories Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 NMR Accessories Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 NMR Accessories Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global NMR Accessories Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2

