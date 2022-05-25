NMR Accessories Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of NMR Accessories in Global, including the following market information:
Global NMR Accessories Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global NMR Accessories market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tube Brush Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of NMR Accessories include Bruker, Thermo Fisher, Oxford Instruments, Nanalysis, Anasazi, Magritek, Spinlock, JEOL and Metrolab and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the NMR Accessories companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global NMR Accessories Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global NMR Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Tube Brush
Tube Cleaner
Cryostat
Vacuum Box
Refrigeration Station
Cryogenic Cooler
MRI Coil
Pulse Programmer
RF Amplifier
Data Acquisition and Processing Computer
Global NMR Accessories Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global NMR Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agriculture and Food Industry
Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry
Academic
Others
Global NMR Accessories Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global NMR Accessories Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies NMR Accessories revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies NMR Accessories revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bruker
Thermo Fisher
Oxford Instruments
Nanalysis
Anasazi
Magritek
Spinlock
JEOL
Metrolab
Impedans
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 NMR Accessories Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global NMR Accessories Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global NMR Accessories Overall Market Size
2.1 Global NMR Accessories Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global NMR Accessories Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top NMR Accessories Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global NMR Accessories Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global NMR Accessories Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 NMR Accessories Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies NMR Accessories Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 NMR Accessories Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 NMR Accessories Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 NMR Accessories Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global NMR Accessories Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414