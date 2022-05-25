Propylene Dichloride Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Propylene Dichloride market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1,2-Dichloropropane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Propylene Dichloride include Dow, Hangzhou Dayangchem, Befar Group, Realsun Chemical Group, Yueyang Leixin Chemical, Lenntech, BASF, Lanxess and Bayer. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Propylene Dichloride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Propylene Dichloride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Propylene Dichloride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

1,2-Dichloropropane

1,3-Dichloropropane

2,2-Dichloropropane

Other

Global Propylene Dichloride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Propylene Dichloride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Antifungal Agent or Fungicide

Paint Thinner

Other

Global Propylene Dichloride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Propylene Dichloride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Propylene Dichloride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Propylene Dichloride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Propylene Dichloride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Propylene Dichloride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow

Hangzhou Dayangchem

Befar Group

Realsun Chemical Group

Yueyang Leixin Chemical

Lenntech

BASF

Lanxess

Bayer

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Propylene Dichloride Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Propylene Dichloride Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Propylene Dichloride Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Propylene Dichloride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Propylene Dichloride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Propylene Dichloride Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Propylene Dichloride Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Propylene Dichloride Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Propylene Dichloride Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Propylene Dichloride Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Propylene Dichloride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Propylene Dichloride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Propylene Dichloride Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propylene Dichloride Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Propylene Dichloride Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propylene Dichloride Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

