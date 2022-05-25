Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automatic Biochemistry Analyzer (ABCA) is a high-performance micro-controller based Photometric biochemistry analyzer used to measure various blood biochemical parameters such as blood glucose, urea, protein, and bilirubin, etc. that are associated with various disorders such as diabetes, kidney diseases, liver malfunctions, and other metabolic derangements.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Floor-standing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers include Roche, Danaher, Siemens Healthcare, Abbott, Hitachi, Mindray Medical, Thermo Scientific, KHB and Abaxis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Floor-standing
- Bench-top
Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Primary Hospital
- Provincial Hospital
- Prefectural Hospital
Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Roche
- Danaher
- Siemens Healthcare
- Abbott
- Hitachi
- Mindray Medical
- Thermo Scientific
- KHB
- Abaxis
- Horiba Medical
- ELITech
- Gaomi Caihong
- Sunostik
- Senlo
- Sysmex
- Urit
- Tecom Science
- Randox Laboratories
- Dirui
- Adaltis
- Rayto
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Sales Market Report 2021
Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Market Research Report 2021
Global and Regional Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027
Global and Regional Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027