Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automatic Biochemistry Analyzer (ABCA) is a high-performance micro-controller based Photometric biochemistry analyzer used to measure various blood biochemical parameters such as blood glucose, urea, protein, and bilirubin, etc. that are associated with various disorders such as diabetes, kidney diseases, liver malfunctions, and other metabolic derangements.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers in global, including the following market information:

Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Floor-standing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers include Roche, Danaher, Siemens Healthcare, Abbott, Hitachi, Mindray Medical, Thermo Scientific, KHB and Abaxis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Floor-standing

Bench-top

Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Primary Hospital

Provincial Hospital

Prefectural Hospital

Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Roche

Danaher

Siemens Healthcare

Abbott

Hitachi

Mindray Medical

Thermo Scientific

KHB

Abaxis

Horiba Medical

ELITech

Gaomi Caihong

Sunostik

Senlo

Sysmex

Urit

Tecom Science

Randox Laboratories

Dirui

Adaltis

Rayto

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Players in Global Market

