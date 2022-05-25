1 3-Dichloropropene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global 1 3-Dichloropropene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/152378/global-dichloropropene-market-2022-2028-977

0.98 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1 3-Dichloropropene include Dow, BASF, Lanxess and Bayer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1 3-Dichloropropene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1 3-Dichloropropene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 1 3-Dichloropropene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.98

98%

Global 1 3-Dichloropropene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 1 3-Dichloropropene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Organic Synthetic Herbicide Intermediates

Mould Inhibitor

Global 1 3-Dichloropropene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 1 3-Dichloropropene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1 3-Dichloropropene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 1 3-Dichloropropene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 1 3-Dichloropropene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies 1 3-Dichloropropene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow

BASF

Lanxess

Bayer

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/152378/global-dichloropropene-market-2022-2028-977

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1 3-Dichloropropene Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 1 3-Dichloropropene Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 1 3-Dichloropropene Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 1 3-Dichloropropene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 1 3-Dichloropropene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 1 3-Dichloropropene Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1 3-Dichloropropene Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 1 3-Dichloropropene Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 1 3-Dichloropropene Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 1 3-Dichloropropene Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 1 3-Dichloropropene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1 3-Dichloropropene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 1 3-Dichloropropene Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1 3-Dichloropropene Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1 3-Dichloropropene Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1 3-Dichloropropene Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/