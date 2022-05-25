2,6 – Dimethylnaphthalene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global 2,6 – Dimethylnaphthalene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2,6 – Dimethylnaphthalene include Maya High Purity Chemicals, Chengdu XiYa Chemical Technology., Energy Chemical, Mainchem. and Hangzhou Yuhao Chemical Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 2,6 – Dimethylnaphthalene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2,6 – Dimethylnaphthalene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2,6 – Dimethylnaphthalene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Below 98%
- 0.98
- 0.99
- Others
Global 2,6 – Dimethylnaphthalene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2,6 – Dimethylnaphthalene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Film
- Rigid Plastic Packaging
- Fiber
- Others
Global 2,6 – Dimethylnaphthalene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2,6 – Dimethylnaphthalene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 2,6 – Dimethylnaphthalene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 2,6 – Dimethylnaphthalene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 2,6 – Dimethylnaphthalene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies 2,6 – Dimethylnaphthalene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Maya High Purity Chemicals
- Chengdu XiYa Chemical Technology.
- Energy Chemical
- Mainchem.
- Hangzhou Yuhao Chemical Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2,6 – Dimethylnaphthalene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2,6 – Dimethylnaphthalene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2,6 – Dimethylnaphthalene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2,6 – Dimethylnaphthalene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2,6 – Dimethylnaphthalene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2,6 – Dimethylnaphthalene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2,6 – Dimethylnaphthalene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2,6 – Dimethylnaphthalene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2,6 – Dimethylnaphthalene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2,6 – Dimethylnaphthalene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2,6 – Dimethylnaphthalene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2,6 – Dimethylnaphthalene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2,6 – Dimethylnaphthalene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2,6 – Dimethylnaphthalene Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2,6 – Dimethylnaphthalene Companies
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/