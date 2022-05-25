Agriculture Film and Biomulch Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Agriculture Film and Biomulch market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Greenhouse Films Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Agriculture Film and Biomulch include Gromax, British Polythene Industries Plc, FKuR, BASF, MORERA, Bloomer Plastics Inc., Plastika Kritis S.A., Henan Yinfeng Plastic Co. Ltd and Hyplast Nv, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Agriculture Film and Biomulch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Greenhouse Films
- Mulch Films
- Silage Films
- Other
Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Flowers and Plants
- Fruits
- Vegetables
- Other
Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Agriculture Film and Biomulch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Agriculture Film and Biomulch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Agriculture Film and Biomulch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Agriculture Film and Biomulch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Gromax
- British Polythene Industries Plc
- FKuR
- BASF
- MORERA
- Bloomer Plastics Inc.
- Plastika Kritis S.A.
- Henan Yinfeng Plastic Co. Ltd
- Hyplast Nv
- Achilles Corporation
- Berry Plastics Corporation
- Armando Alvarez
- Huadun
- Tianjin Plastic
- Qing Tian Plastic Industrial
- Shandong Tianhe Plastic
- Xinguang Plastic
- Zibo Zhongyi Plastic
- Chenguang Plastic
- Zibo Plactics Eight
- Yinfeng
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Agriculture Film and Biomulch Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Agriculture Film and Biomulch Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agriculture Film and Biomulch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Agriculture Film and Biomulch Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agriculture Film and Biomulch Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agriculture Film and Biomulch Companies
