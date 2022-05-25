Agriculture Film and Biomulch Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Agriculture Film and Biomulch market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Greenhouse Films Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Agriculture Film and Biomulch include Gromax, British Polythene Industries Plc, FKuR, BASF, MORERA, Bloomer Plastics Inc., Plastika Kritis S.A., Henan Yinfeng Plastic Co. Ltd and Hyplast Nv, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Agriculture Film and Biomulch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Greenhouse Films

Mulch Films

Silage Films

Other

Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flowers and Plants

Fruits

Vegetables

Other

Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Agriculture Film and Biomulch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Agriculture Film and Biomulch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Agriculture Film and Biomulch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Agriculture Film and Biomulch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gromax

British Polythene Industries Plc

FKuR

BASF

MORERA

Bloomer Plastics Inc.

Plastika Kritis S.A.

Henan Yinfeng Plastic Co. Ltd

Hyplast Nv

Achilles Corporation

Berry Plastics Corporation

Armando Alvarez

Huadun

Tianjin Plastic

Qing Tian Plastic Industrial

Shandong Tianhe Plastic

Xinguang Plastic

Zibo Zhongyi Plastic

Chenguang Plastic

Zibo Plactics Eight

Yinfeng

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Agriculture Film and Biomulch Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Agriculture Film and Biomulch Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Agriculture Film and Biomulch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agriculture Film and Biomulch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Agriculture Film and Biomulch Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agriculture Film and Biomulch Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agriculture Film and Biomulch Companies

