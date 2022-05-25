Ultra-High Purity Rare Earth Modified Alumina Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Ultra-High Purity Rare Earth Modified Alumina market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

5N Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ultra-High Purity Rare Earth Modified Alumina include SAFE New Materials, Dalian Wancheng Aluminum Industry, Xintai Rui Rare Earth Materials, Zhonghe and Aluminum Corporation of China, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ultra-High Purity Rare Earth Modified Alumina manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ultra-High Purity Rare Earth Modified Alumina Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ultra-High Purity Rare Earth Modified Alumina Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

5N

>5N

Global Ultra-High Purity Rare Earth Modified Alumina Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ultra-High Purity Rare Earth Modified Alumina Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sapphire

Lithium Battery Diaphragm Material

High-end Phosphors

Catalyst

Semiconductor Ceramics

Other

Global Ultra-High Purity Rare Earth Modified Alumina Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ultra-High Purity Rare Earth Modified Alumina Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ultra-High Purity Rare Earth Modified Alumina revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ultra-High Purity Rare Earth Modified Alumina revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ultra-High Purity Rare Earth Modified Alumina sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Ultra-High Purity Rare Earth Modified Alumina sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SAFE New Materials

Dalian Wancheng Aluminum Industry

Xintai Rui Rare Earth Materials

Zhonghe

Aluminum Corporation of China

