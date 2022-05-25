Ultra High Purity Aluminum Ingots Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Ultra High Purity Aluminum Ingots market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Semicircle Ingot Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ultra High Purity Aluminum Ingots include Zhonghe, Aluminum Corporation of China, Joinworld, HYDRO, SHOWA DENKO, Chinalco Baotou Aluminum, Kyushu Mitsui Aluminium, Huomei Hongjun and Dongyang Guanglv, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ultra High Purity Aluminum Ingots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ultra High Purity Aluminum Ingots Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ultra High Purity Aluminum Ingots Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Semicircle Ingot

Long Slab Ingot

Global Ultra High Purity Aluminum Ingots Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ultra High Purity Aluminum Ingots Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Scientific Research

Electronics Industry

Chemical Industry

High Purity Alloys

Aeronautics And Astronautics

Other

Global Ultra High Purity Aluminum Ingots Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ultra High Purity Aluminum Ingots Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ultra High Purity Aluminum Ingots revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ultra High Purity Aluminum Ingots revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ultra High Purity Aluminum Ingots sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Ultra High Purity Aluminum Ingots sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zhonghe

Aluminum Corporation of China

Joinworld

HYDRO

SHOWA DENKO

Chinalco Baotou Aluminum

Kyushu Mitsui Aluminium

Huomei Hongjun

Dongyang Guanglv

Rusal

Sumitomo

Newchangjiang Aluminum

C-KOE Metals

Nippon Light Metal

Columbia Specialty Metals

