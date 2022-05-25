Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plastic Pipes and Pipe Fittings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing include Wienerberger AG, Geberit AG, Georg Fischer Ltd., Finolex Industries Ltd., Advanced Drainage Systems, JM Eagle, Textron, IPEX, Inc and National Pipe and Plastics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Plastic Pipes and Pipe Fittings
- Unlaminated Plastic Profile Shapes
Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil and Gas
- Sewage/drainage
- Irrigation and Water Use
- Industrial Uses
- Other
Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Wienerberger AG
- Geberit AG
- Georg Fischer Ltd.
- Finolex Industries Ltd.
- Advanced Drainage Systems
- JM Eagle
- Textron
- IPEX, Inc
- National Pipe and Plastics
- North American Pipe Corporation
- Royal Building Products
- Mexichem
- Wavin NV (The Netherlands)
- Aliaxis SA (Belgium)
- Euro pipe GmbH (Germany)
- Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)
- Vacuflex Advanced Hoses GmbH (Germany)
- ME-TECHNIK GmbH (Germany)
- Dixon Group Europe Ltd (United Kingdom)
- Radius Systems Ltd
- Lyondell Basell
- China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd
- Yonggao Co Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Product Type
