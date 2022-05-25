Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Pipes and Pipe Fittings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing include Wienerberger AG, Geberit AG, Georg Fischer Ltd., Finolex Industries Ltd., Advanced Drainage Systems, JM Eagle, Textron, IPEX, Inc and National Pipe and Plastics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic Pipes and Pipe Fittings

Unlaminated Plastic Profile Shapes

Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas

Sewage/drainage

Irrigation and Water Use

Industrial Uses

Other

Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wienerberger AG

Geberit AG

Georg Fischer Ltd.

Finolex Industries Ltd.

Advanced Drainage Systems

JM Eagle

Textron

IPEX, Inc

National Pipe and Plastics

North American Pipe Corporation

Royal Building Products

Mexichem

Wavin NV (The Netherlands)

Aliaxis SA (Belgium)

Euro pipe GmbH (Germany)

Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)

Vacuflex Advanced Hoses GmbH (Germany)

ME-TECHNIK GmbH (Germany)

Dixon Group Europe Ltd (United Kingdom)

Radius Systems Ltd

Lyondell Basell

China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd

Yonggao Co Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Pipes and Shapes Manufacturing Product Type

