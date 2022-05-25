Acrolein Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Acrolein (CAS 107-02-8)

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrolein in global, including the following market information:

Global Acrolein Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Acrolein Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Acrolein companies in 2021 (%)

The global Acrolein market was valued at 1595.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1728.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Propylene Oxidation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acrolein include Evonik, Adisseo, Arkema, DuPont, Daicel, Hubei Shengling Technology, Wuhan Ruiji Chemical, Hubei Jinghong Chemical and Shandong Xinglu Biological, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acrolein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acrolein Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Acrolein Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Propylene Oxidation

Glycerine Dehydrating

Global Acrolein Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Acrolein Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Methionine

Pesticide

Glutaraldehyde

Water Treatment Agent

Medicine

Food

Feed

Cosmetics

Other

Global Acrolein Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Acrolein Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acrolein revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acrolein revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Acrolein sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Acrolein sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evonik

Adisseo

Arkema

DuPont

Daicel

Hubei Shengling Technology

Wuhan Ruiji Chemical

Hubei Jinghong Chemical

Shandong Xinglu Biological

Puyang Shenghuade Chemical

Wuhan Youji

Hubei Xinjing New Material

