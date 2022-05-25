Global Powdered Soft Drinks Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Powdered Soft Drinks market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Powdered Soft Drinks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Carton Boxes
- Pouches & Sachets
- Cans
- Bulk Packaging
Segment by Application
- Retails
- Food Services/HoReCa
- Industrial Manufacturers
- Others
By Company
- Nestle
- PepsiCo
- Kraft Heinz
- Mondelez
- Pepper Snapple Group
- Continental Mills
- National Beverage
- Kerry
- Insta Foods
- Sqwincher
- True Citrus
- Sugam Products
- Lasco Foods
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Powdered Soft Drinks Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Powdered Soft Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Carton Boxes
1.2.3 Pouches & Sachets
1.2.4 Cans
1.2.5 Bulk Packaging
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Powdered Soft Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Retails
1.3.3 Food Services/HoReCa
1.3.4 Industrial Manufacturers
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Powdered Soft Drinks Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Powdered Soft Drinks Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Powdered Soft Drinks Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Powdered Soft Drinks Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Powdered Soft Drinks Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Powdered Soft Drinks by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Powdered Soft Drinks Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Powdered Soft Drinks Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Powdered Soft Drinks Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Powdered Soft Drinks Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Powdered
