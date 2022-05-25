Hot Air Welders Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hot air welding, also known as hot gas welding, is a plastic welding technique using heat. A specially designed heat gun, called a hot air welder, produces a jet of hot air that softens both the parts to be joined and a plastic filler rod, all of which must be of the same or a very similar plastic.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot Air Welders in global, including the following market information:
- Global Hot Air Welders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Hot Air Welders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Hot Air Welders companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hot Air Welders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Automatic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hot Air Welders include Leister Technologies, MTI, Holm & Holm, KUKA, Frimo, Telsonic, NITTO SEIKI, Forward Technology (Crest) and Changchun CNC Machine Tool, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hot Air Welders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hot Air Welders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hot Air Welders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Automatic
- Manual
Global Hot Air Welders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hot Air Welders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Polyvinyl Chloride Welding
- Polyformaldehyde & Nylon Welding
- Polystyrene and Chlorinated Polyethylene Welding
Global Hot Air Welders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hot Air Welders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Hot Air Welders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hot Air Welders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Hot Air Welders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Hot Air Welders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Leister Technologies
- MTI
- Holm & Holm
- KUKA
- Frimo
- Telsonic
- NITTO SEIKI
- Forward Technology (Crest)
- Changchun CNC Machine Tool
- Ton Key Industrial
- Fuzhou Lesite Plastic Technology
- Taizhou Foxsew Sewing Machine
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hot Air Welders Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hot Air Welders Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hot Air Welders Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hot Air Welders Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hot Air Welders Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hot Air Welders Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hot Air Welders Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hot Air Welders Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hot Air Welders Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hot Air Welders Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hot Air Welders Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hot Air Welders Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hot Air Welders Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Air Welders Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hot Air Welders Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Air Welders Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Hot Air Welders Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
