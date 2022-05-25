Hot Air Welders Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hot air welding, also known as hot gas welding, is a plastic welding technique using heat. A specially designed heat gun, called a hot air welder, produces a jet of hot air that softens both the parts to be joined and a plastic filler rod, all of which must be of the same or a very similar plastic.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot Air Welders in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-hot-air-welders-forecast-2022-2028-927

Global Hot Air Welders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hot Air Welders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Hot Air Welders companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hot Air Welders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Automatic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hot Air Welders include Leister Technologies, MTI, Holm & Holm, KUKA, Frimo, Telsonic, NITTO SEIKI, Forward Technology (Crest) and Changchun CNC Machine Tool, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hot Air Welders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hot Air Welders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hot Air Welders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Automatic

Manual

Global Hot Air Welders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hot Air Welders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Polyvinyl Chloride Welding

Polyformaldehyde & Nylon Welding

Polystyrene and Chlorinated Polyethylene Welding

Global Hot Air Welders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hot Air Welders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hot Air Welders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hot Air Welders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hot Air Welders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Hot Air Welders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Leister Technologies

MTI

Holm & Holm

KUKA

Frimo

Telsonic

NITTO SEIKI

Forward Technology (Crest)

Changchun CNC Machine Tool

Ton Key Industrial

Fuzhou Lesite Plastic Technology

Taizhou Foxsew Sewing Machine

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/machines/global-hot-air-welders-forecast-2022-2028-927

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hot Air Welders Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hot Air Welders Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hot Air Welders Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hot Air Welders Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hot Air Welders Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hot Air Welders Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hot Air Welders Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hot Air Welders Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hot Air Welders Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hot Air Welders Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hot Air Welders Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hot Air Welders Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hot Air Welders Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Air Welders Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hot Air Welders Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Air Welders Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Hot Air Welders Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Hot Plate Welders Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Spin Welders Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Spot Welders Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Electron Beam Welders Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028