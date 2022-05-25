Fine Machine-made Sand Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Fine Machine-made Sand market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fine Sand (Mx=2.2-1.6) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fine Machine-made Sand include Adelaide Brighton, CEMEX, CRH, Heidelberg Cement, Hutcheson Sand, LafargeHolcim, Vulcan Materials, Martin Marietta Inc. and Tarmac UK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fine Machine-made Sand manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fine Machine-made Sand Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fine Machine-made Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Fine Sand (Mx=2.2-1.6)
- Extra Fine Sand (Mx=1.5-0.7)
Global Fine Machine-made Sand Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fine Machine-made Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Road and Bridge Construction
- Energy Power & Water Conservancy Project Construction
- Building Construction (Commercial, Residential, Industrial)
- Others
Global Fine Machine-made Sand Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fine Machine-made Sand Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fine Machine-made Sand revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fine Machine-made Sand revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fine Machine-made Sand sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Fine Machine-made Sand sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Adelaide Brighton
- CEMEX
- CRH
- Heidelberg Cement
- Hutcheson Sand
- LafargeHolcim
- Vulcan Materials
- Martin Marietta Inc.
- Tarmac UK
- Hanson
- Geneva Rock Products
- Anhui CONCH
- CNBM (China National Building Materials Group)
- PowerChina Anhui Changjiu Advanced Materials
- China Resources Cement
- Zhoushan Jinxin Kuangye
- Huaxin Cement
- BBMG Corporation
- Richangsheng Group
- Gansu Huajian Xincai
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fine Machine-made Sand Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fine Machine-made Sand Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fine Machine-made Sand Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fine Machine-made Sand Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fine Machine-made Sand Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fine Machine-made Sand Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fine Machine-made Sand Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fine Machine-made Sand Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fine Machine-made Sand Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fine Machine-made Sand Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fine Machine-made Sand Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fine Machine-made Sand Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fine Machine-made Sand Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fine Machine-made Sand Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fine Machine-made Sand Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fine Machine-made Sand Companies
4 Sights by Product
