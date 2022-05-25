Iodopovidone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Iodopovidone, also known as povidone-iodine, is an antiseptic used for skin disinfection before and after surgery. It may be used both to disinfect the hands of healthcare providers and the skin of the person they are caring for. It may also be used for minor wounds.

Global Iodopovidone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Iodopovidone companies in 2021 (%)

The global Iodopovidone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Medical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Iodopovidone include BASF, Ashland, Thatcher Company, Quat Chem, Glide Chem, Zen Chemicals, Adani Pharmachem Private Limited, Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals and Avic Shenzhen Nanhang Industry Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Iodopovidone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Iodopovidone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Iodopovidone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Medical Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Iodopovidone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Iodopovidone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Skin Sterilization

Infection Prevention

Instrument Sterilization

Food Industry

Breeding Industry

Global Iodopovidone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Iodopovidone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Iodopovidone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Iodopovidone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Iodopovidone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Iodopovidone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Ashland

Thatcher Company

Quat Chem

Glide Chem

Zen Chemicals

Adani Pharmachem Private Limited

Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals

Avic Shenzhen Nanhang Industry Group

Huzhou Sunflower Pharmaceutical

Jiaozuo Zhongwei Special Products Pharmaceutical

Dongying Huaan Chemical

