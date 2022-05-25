Iodopovidone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Iodopovidone, also known as povidone-iodine, is an antiseptic used for skin disinfection before and after surgery. It may be used both to disinfect the hands of healthcare providers and the skin of the person they are caring for. It may also be used for minor wounds.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Iodopovidone in global, including the following market information:
Global Iodopovidone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Iodopovidone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Iodopovidone companies in 2021 (%)
The global Iodopovidone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Medical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Iodopovidone include BASF, Ashland, Thatcher Company, Quat Chem, Glide Chem, Zen Chemicals, Adani Pharmachem Private Limited, Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals and Avic Shenzhen Nanhang Industry Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Iodopovidone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Iodopovidone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Iodopovidone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Medical Grade
Industrial Grade
Global Iodopovidone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Iodopovidone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Skin Sterilization
Infection Prevention
Instrument Sterilization
Food Industry
Breeding Industry
Global Iodopovidone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Iodopovidone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Iodopovidone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Iodopovidone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Iodopovidone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Iodopovidone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Ashland
Thatcher Company
Quat Chem
Glide Chem
Zen Chemicals
Adani Pharmachem Private Limited
Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals
Avic Shenzhen Nanhang Industry Group
Huzhou Sunflower Pharmaceutical
Jiaozuo Zhongwei Special Products Pharmaceutical
Dongying Huaan Chemical
