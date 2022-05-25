Building Ceramic Floor Tiles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Building Ceramic Floor Tiles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dry Pressing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Building Ceramic Floor Tiles include Porcelanosa, Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A., Mohawk Industries, Inc., Kajaria Ceramics Limited, China Ceramics and Mingyang Tiles, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Building Ceramic Floor Tiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Building Ceramic Floor Tiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Building Ceramic Floor Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dry Pressing

Extrusion

Global Building Ceramic Floor Tiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Building Ceramic Floor Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building Ground

Structure Ground

Other

Global Building Ceramic Floor Tiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Building Ceramic Floor Tiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Building Ceramic Floor Tiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Building Ceramic Floor Tiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Building Ceramic Floor Tiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Building Ceramic Floor Tiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Porcelanosa

Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A.

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Kajaria Ceramics Limited

China Ceramics

Mingyang Tiles

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Building Ceramic Floor Tiles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Building Ceramic Floor Tiles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Building Ceramic Floor Tiles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Building Ceramic Floor Tiles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Building Ceramic Floor Tiles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Building Ceramic Floor Tiles Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Building Ceramic Floor Tiles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Building Ceramic Floor Tiles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Building Ceramic Floor Tiles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Building Ceramic Floor Tiles Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Building Ceramic Floor Tiles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Building Ceramic Floor Tiles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Building Ceramic Floor Tiles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Building Ceramic Floor Tiles Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Building Ceramic Floor Tiles Companies

