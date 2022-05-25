Meltblown Non-woven Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Meltblown non-woven material has good filterability, shielding, heat insulation, and oil absorption, and the filtering effect can reach 95% of BFE95. Widely used in mask materials, isolation materials, absorbing materials, thermal insulation materials, air, liquid filter materials, and cloth testing and other fields. They are a revolutionary alternative to traditional fabrics and paper.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Meltblown Non-woven Material in global, including the following market information:

Global Meltblown Non-woven Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Meltblown Non-woven Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Meltblown Non-woven Material companies in 2021 (%)

The global Meltblown Non-woven Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

160 cm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Meltblown Non-woven Material include Kimberly-Clark, Mogul, Toray, Atex Group, Pegas Nonwovens, Oerlikon Group, Irema Ireland, Freudenberg Performance Materials and Don & Low, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Meltblown Non-woven Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Meltblown Non-woven Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Meltblown Non-woven Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

160 cm

180 cm

Other

Global Meltblown Non-woven Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Meltblown Non-woven Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical and Sanitary Cloths

Home Decoration

Costume

Agriculture

Industrial (filter Material, Insulation Material, Etc.)

Other

Global Meltblown Non-woven Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Meltblown Non-woven Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Meltblown Non-woven Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Meltblown Non-woven Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Meltblown Non-woven Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Meltblown Non-woven Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kimberly-Clark

Mogul

Toray

Atex Group

Pegas Nonwovens

Oerlikon Group

Irema Ireland

Freudenberg Performance Materials

Don & Low

Fiberweb Technical Nonwovens

Jinan Xinghua Nonwoven Fabric

Xiantao Dexing Plastic Products

