Meltblown Non-woven Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Meltblown non-woven material has good filterability, shielding, heat insulation, and oil absorption, and the filtering effect can reach 95% of BFE95. Widely used in mask materials, isolation materials, absorbing materials, thermal insulation materials, air, liquid filter materials, and cloth testing and other fields. They are a revolutionary alternative to traditional fabrics and paper.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Meltblown Non-woven Material in global, including the following market information:
Global Meltblown Non-woven Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Meltblown Non-woven Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Meltblown Non-woven Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Meltblown Non-woven Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
160 cm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Meltblown Non-woven Material include Kimberly-Clark, Mogul, Toray, Atex Group, Pegas Nonwovens, Oerlikon Group, Irema Ireland, Freudenberg Performance Materials and Don & Low, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Meltblown Non-woven Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Meltblown Non-woven Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Meltblown Non-woven Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
160 cm
180 cm
Other
Global Meltblown Non-woven Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Meltblown Non-woven Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical and Sanitary Cloths
Home Decoration
Costume
Agriculture
Industrial (filter Material, Insulation Material, Etc.)
Other
Global Meltblown Non-woven Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Meltblown Non-woven Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Meltblown Non-woven Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Meltblown Non-woven Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Meltblown Non-woven Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Meltblown Non-woven Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kimberly-Clark
Mogul
Toray
Atex Group
Pegas Nonwovens
Oerlikon Group
Irema Ireland
Freudenberg Performance Materials
Don & Low
Fiberweb Technical Nonwovens
Jinan Xinghua Nonwoven Fabric
Xiantao Dexing Plastic Products
