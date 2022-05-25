Automated Data Annotation Tools Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A data annotation tool is a cloud-based, on-premise, or containerized software solution that can be used to annotate production-grade training data for machine learning.

Data annotation tools are generally designed to be used with specific types of data, such as image, video, text, audio, spreadsheet, or sensor data

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Data Annotation Tools in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automated Data Annotation Tools Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automated Data Annotation Tools market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Image/video Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automated Data Annotation Tools include Appen Limited, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Clickworker GmbH, CloudApp, Inc., CloudFactory Limited, Cogito Tech LLC, Dataturks, Google LLC and Hive, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automated Data Annotation Tools companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automated Data Annotation Tools Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automated Data Annotation Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Image/video



Text



Audio



Global Automated Data Annotation Tools Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automated Data Annotation Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

IT & Telecom



BFSI



Healthcare



Retail



Automotive



Agriculture



Others



Global Automated Data Annotation Tools Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Automated Data Annotation Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automated Data Annotation Tools revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Automated Data Annotation Tools revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Appen Limited



Amazon Web Services, Inc.



Clickworker GmbH



CloudApp, Inc.



CloudFactory Limited



Cogito Tech LLC



Dataturks



Google LLC



Hive



IBM Corporation



iMerit



Labelbox, Inc.



LionBridge AI



MonkeyLearn Inc.



Neurala, Inc.



Playment Inc.



Samasource Inc.



Scale, Inc.



Webtunix AI.



Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automated Data Annotation Tools Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automated Data Annotation Tools Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automated Data Annotation Tools Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automated Data Annotation Tools Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automated Data Annotation Tools Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automated Data Annotation Tools Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automated Data Annotation Tools Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automated Data Annotation Tools Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automated Data Annotation Tools Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Automated Data Annotation Tools Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated Data Annotation Tools Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automated Data Annotation Tools Companies

3.6.2 List of G

