Digital Optical Microscopes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A digital optical microscope is a variation of a traditional optical microscope that uses optics and a digital camera to output an image to a monitor, sometimes by means of software running on a computer. A digital microscope often has its own in-built LED light source and differs from an optical microscope in that there is no provision to observe the sample directly through an eyepiece. Since the image is focussed on the digital circuit the entire system is designed for the monitor image. The optics for the human eye are omitted.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Optical Microscopes in global, including the following market information:
- Global Digital Optical Microscopes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Digital Optical Microscopes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Digital Optical Microscopes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Digital Optical Microscopes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Desktop Digital Microscope Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digital Optical Microscopes include Keyence, Olympus Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Nikon, Vision Engineering, Motic, Hirox, Carl Zeiss and Jeol, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Digital Optical Microscopes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Optical Microscopes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Optical Microscopes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Desktop Digital Microscope
- Portable Digital Microscope
- Wireless Digital Microscope
- Others
Global Digital Optical Microscopes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Optical Microscopes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industry
- Cosmetology
- Biomedicine
- Scientific Research
- Others
Global Digital Optical Microscopes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Optical Microscopes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Digital Optical Microscopes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Digital Optical Microscopes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Digital Optical Microscopes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Digital Optical Microscopes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Keyence
- Olympus Corporation
- Leica Microsystems
- Nikon
- Vision Engineering
- Motic
- Hirox
- Carl Zeiss
- Jeol
- TQC
- AnMo Electronics Corporation
- BYK
- Celestron
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digital Optical Microscopes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Digital Optical Microscopes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Digital Optical Microscopes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Digital Optical Microscopes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Digital Optical Microscopes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Digital Optical Microscopes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Digital Optical Microscopes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Digital Optical Microscopes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Digital Optical Microscopes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Digital Optical Microscopes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Digital Optical Microscopes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Optical Microscopes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Optical Microscopes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Optical Microscopes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Optical Microscopes Companies
