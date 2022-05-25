Steel Structure for Bridge Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Steel Structure for Bridge market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Heavy Steel Structure Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Steel Structure for Bridge include China Railway, Wuchuan Heavy Industry, Hypo, Jiangsu Xinzhongtai, ZPMC, ATAD and Havit, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Steel Structure for Bridge manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Steel Structure for Bridge Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Steel Structure for Bridge Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Heavy Steel Structure

Light Steel Structure

Equipment Steel Structure

Global Steel Structure for Bridge Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Steel Structure for Bridge Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Beam Bridge

Arch Bridge

Suspension Bridge

Global Steel Structure for Bridge Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Steel Structure for Bridge Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Steel Structure for Bridge revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Steel Structure for Bridge revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Steel Structure for Bridge sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Steel Structure for Bridge sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

China Railway

Wuchuan Heavy Industry

Hypo

Jiangsu Xinzhongtai

ZPMC

ATAD

Havit

