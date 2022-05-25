Concrete Set Retarder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Set retarder refers to the admixture that can delay the setting time of concrete mixing materials, and have no bad impact on the development of concrete’s latter strength. It often contains lignosulfonate, carbohydrate, inorganic salts and organic acids.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete Set Retarder in global, including the following market information:
Global Concrete Set Retarder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Concrete Set Retarder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Concrete Set Retarder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Concrete Set Retarder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Retarder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Concrete Set Retarder include BASF, MAPEI, Euclid Chemical, GCP Applied Technologies, CEMEX, W. R. Meadows, RussTech, Fosroc and Sika, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Concrete Set Retarder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Concrete Set Retarder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Concrete Set Retarder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Organic Retarder
Inorganic Retarder
Global Concrete Set Retarder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Concrete Set Retarder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Flatwork Concrete
Architectural Concrete
General Purpose Ready Mixed Concrete
Mass Concrete
Bridge Decks
Hot Weather Concreting
Global Concrete Set Retarder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Concrete Set Retarder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Concrete Set Retarder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Concrete Set Retarder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Concrete Set Retarder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Concrete Set Retarder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
MAPEI
Euclid Chemical
GCP Applied Technologies
CEMEX
W. R. Meadows
RussTech
Fosroc
Sika
Conmix
CICO Technologies
Chryso S.A.S
