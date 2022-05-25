Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The Ternary Precursor material is nickel cobalt manganese hydroxide NixCoyMn 1-x-y (OH)2. The Ternary composite cathode material Precursor product is made of nickel salt, cobalt salt, and manganese salt, the ratio of nickel, cobalt, and manganese inside X: Y: Z can be adjusted according to actual needs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor in global, including the following market information:
Global Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
NCM Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor include GEM, Umicore, Greatpower Technology, Brunp Recycling Technology, CNGR Corporation, RONBAY TECHNOLOGY, Hunan Changyuan Lico, GanfengLithium and Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
NCM Type
NCA Type
Global Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
New Energy Vehicles
3C Electronics
Others
Global Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GEM
Umicore
Greatpower Technology
Brunp Recycling Technology
CNGR Corporation
RONBAY TECHNOLOGY
Hunan Changyuan Lico
GanfengLithium
Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt
Guangdong Jiana Energy Technology
Jinchuan Group
Fangyuan Group
