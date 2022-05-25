Building Ceramics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Building Ceramics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ceramic Tiles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Building Ceramics include Mona Lisa, Marco Polo, Dongpeng tiles, Crown bead ceramics, Oceano Ceramics, Summit tiles, Bode and New Zhongyuan Ceramics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Building Ceramics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Building Ceramics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Building Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ceramic Tiles

Ceramic Tile

Ceramic Sheet

Building Glazed Products

Facing Tile

Pottery Tube

Other

Global Building Ceramics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Building Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Civil Building

Industrial Building

Farm Building

Global Building Ceramics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Building Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Building Ceramics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Building Ceramics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Building Ceramics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Building Ceramics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mona Lisa

Marco Polo

Dongpeng tiles

Crown bead ceramics

Oceano Ceramics

Summit tiles

Bode

New Zhongyuan Ceramics

