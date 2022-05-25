PVC Impact Modifier Resins Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global PVC Impact Modifier Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
ACR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PVC Impact Modifier Resins include Dow, Kaneka, LG chem, Mitsubishi Chemical, Arkema, Denka, FPC, Ineos-Styrolution and Wanda Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PVC Impact Modifier Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PVC Impact Modifier Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PVC Impact Modifier Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- ACR
- MBS
- CPE
Global PVC Impact Modifier Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PVC Impact Modifier Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- PVC
- Nylon
- PTB
- Engineering Plastics
- Others
Global PVC Impact Modifier Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PVC Impact Modifier Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies PVC Impact Modifier Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies PVC Impact Modifier Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies PVC Impact Modifier Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies PVC Impact Modifier Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dow
- Kaneka
- LG chem
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Arkema
- Denka
- FPC
- Ineos-Styrolution
- Wanda Chemical
- Ruifeng Chemical
- Jinhong
- Yuefenggao
- Dingding Chemical
- Sundow
- Donglin
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PVC Impact Modifier Resins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PVC Impact Modifier Resins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PVC Impact Modifier Resins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PVC Impact Modifier Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PVC Impact Modifier Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PVC Impact Modifier Resins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PVC Impact Modifier Resins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PVC Impact Modifier Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PVC Impact Modifier Resins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PVC Impact Modifier Resins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PVC Impact Modifier Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVC Impact Modifier Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PVC Impact Modifier Resins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Impact Modifier Resins Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVC Impact Modifier Resins Companies
