Anti-mold Wall Covering Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Anti-mold Wall Covering market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloth Paper Bottom Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-mold Wall Covering include Sangetsu Co., Ltd., A.S. Création, Lilycolor, York Wallpapers, Marburg, Shin Han Wall Covering, We Cork, FormWood and Walker Greenbank Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anti-mold Wall Covering manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-mold Wall Covering Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Anti-mold Wall Covering Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloth Paper Bottom

Cloth Rubber Sole

Cloth Bottom

Needle Punched Cotton Bottom

Global Anti-mold Wall Covering Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Anti-mold Wall Covering Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household Use

Commercial Use

Global Anti-mold Wall Covering Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Anti-mold Wall Covering Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-mold Wall Covering revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-mold Wall Covering revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anti-mold Wall Covering sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m)

Key companies Anti-mold Wall Covering sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sangetsu Co., Ltd.

A.S. Création

Lilycolor

York Wallpapers

Marburg

Shin Han Wall Covering

We Cork

FormWood

Walker Greenbank Group

MDCwall

Robert Allen

JCC

7teli

SHAOXING SICERUS TEXTILE

Shine Nice

Hui Ming

Mejiameihu

Lead Show

Wallife

Zhejiang Meile

Shofeir

Embassy Enterprise

Shaoxing Jin Cheng

Zhejiang Aierlan

