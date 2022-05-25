Global Islamic Clothing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Islamic Clothing market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Islamic Clothing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Abayas and Hijabs
- Prayer Outfits
- Burkha and Naqaab
- Thobes and Jubbas
- Sportswear
- Other
Segment by Application
- Islamic Man
- Islamic Women
By Company
- Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M)
- Aab
- Marks & Spenser (M&S)
- Saqina
- House of Fraser
- Uniqlo
- Dolce & Gabbana
- Mango
- Tommy Hilfiger
- Donna Karan Company
- Adidas
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Islamic Clothing Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Islamic Clothing Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Abayas and Hijabs
1.2.3 Prayer Outfits
1.2.4 Burkha and Naqaab
1.2.5 Thobes and Jubbas
1.2.6 Sportswear
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Islamic Clothing Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Islamic Man
1.3.3 Islamic Women
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Islamic Clothing Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Islamic Clothing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Islamic Clothing Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Islamic Clothing Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Islamic Clothing Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Islamic Clothing by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Islamic Clothing Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Islamic Clothing Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Islamic Clothing Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Islamic Clothing Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Islamic Clothing Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
