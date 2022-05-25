Vermicular Cast Iron Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Vermicular Cast Iron market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
300 Mpa Class Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vermicular Cast Iron include Atla, Silbitz Group GmbH, Teksid Iron, Saguenay, Tupy SA, Waupaca, Durham, Eisengiesserei Baumgarte and Fritz Winter, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vermicular Cast Iron manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vermicular Cast Iron Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Vermicular Cast Iron Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 300 Mpa Class
- 350 Mpa Class
- 400 Mpa Class
- 450 Mpa Class
- 500 Mpa Class
Global Vermicular Cast Iron Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Vermicular Cast Iron Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Machine Tool
- Hydraulic and Pneumatic
- Textile
- Other
Global Vermicular Cast Iron Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Vermicular Cast Iron Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Vermicular Cast Iron revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Vermicular Cast Iron revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Vermicular Cast Iron sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Vermicular Cast Iron sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Atla
- Silbitz Group GmbH
- Teksid Iron
- Saguenay
- Tupy SA
- Waupaca
- Durham
- Eisengiesserei Baumgarte
- Fritz Winter
- Eisenwerk Bruhl
- Daimler
- ASI International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vermicular Cast Iron Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vermicular Cast Iron Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vermicular Cast Iron Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vermicular Cast Iron Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vermicular Cast Iron Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vermicular Cast Iron Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vermicular Cast Iron Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vermicular Cast Iron Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vermicular Cast Iron Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vermicular Cast Iron Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vermicular Cast Iron Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vermicular Cast Iron Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vermicular Cast Iron Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vermicular Cast Iron Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vermicular Cast Iron Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vermicular Cast Iron Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/