Manual Data Annotation Tools Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Data annotation is the process of labeling the data to make it understandable or recognizable to machines. And there basically, two types of data annotation manual, which is usually done by humans by hand and automatically, through automated application software
This report contains market size and forecasts of Manual Data Annotation Tools in Global, including the following market information:
Global Manual Data Annotation Tools Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Manual Data Annotation Tools market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Image/video Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Manual Data Annotation Tools include Appen Limited, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Clickworker GmbH, CloudApp, Inc., CloudFactory Limited, Cogito Tech LLC, Dataturks, Google LLC and Hive, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Manual Data Annotation Tools companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Manual Data Annotation Tools Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Manual Data Annotation Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Image/video
- Text
- Audio
Global Manual Data Annotation Tools Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Manual Data Annotation Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- IT & Telecom
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Automotive
- Agriculture
- Others
Global Manual Data Annotation Tools Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Manual Data Annotation Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Manual Data Annotation Tools revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Manual Data Annotation Tools revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Appen Limited
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Clickworker GmbH
- CloudApp, Inc.
- CloudFactory Limited
- Cogito Tech LLC
- Dataturks
- Google LLC
- Hive
- IBM Corporation
- iMerit
- Labelbox, Inc.
- LionBridge AI
- MonkeyLearn Inc.
- Neurala, Inc.
- Playment Inc.
- Samasource Inc.
- Scale, Inc.
- Webtunix AI.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Manual Data Annotation Tools Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Manual Data Annotation Tools Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Manual Data Annotation Tools Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Manual Data Annotation Tools Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Manual Data Annotation Tools Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Manual Data Annotation Tools Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Manual Data Annotation Tools Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Manual Data Annotation Tools Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Manual Data Annotation Tools Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Manual Data Annotation Tools Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manual Data Annotation Tools Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Manual Data Annotation Tools Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manual Data
