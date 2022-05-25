High Purity Sputtering Target Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global High Purity Sputtering Target market was valued at 2641.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3028.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Alloy Target Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Purity Sputtering Target include JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corporation, Praxair, Plansee SE, Mitsui Mining and Smelting, Hitachi Metals, Honeywell, Sumitomo Chemical, ULVAC and Materion (Heraeus), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Purity Sputtering Target manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Purity Sputtering Target Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global High Purity Sputtering Target Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Alloy Target
- Ceramic Target
- Metal Target
Global High Purity Sputtering Target Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global High Purity Sputtering Target Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electronics and Semiconductors
- Solar Energy
- Flat Panel Display
- Other
Global High Purity Sputtering Target Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global High Purity Sputtering Target Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies High Purity Sputtering Target revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies High Purity Sputtering Target revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies High Purity Sputtering Target sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
- Key companies High Purity Sputtering Target sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corporation
- Praxair
- Plansee SE
- Mitsui Mining and Smelting
- Hitachi Metals
- Honeywell
- Sumitomo Chemical
- ULVAC
- Materion (Heraeus)
- GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.
- TOSOH
- Ningbo Jiangfeng
- Heesung
- Luvata
- Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd
- Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material
- Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials
- FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd
- Advantec
- Angstrom Sciences
- Umicore Thin Film Products
- TANAKA
- Jiangfeng Electronics
- Research new materials
- Fujian Ashi Chuang
- Longhua Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Purity Sputtering Target Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Purity Sputtering Target Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Purity Sputtering Target Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Purity Sputtering Target Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Purity Sputtering Target Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Purity Sputtering Target Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Purity Sputtering Target Companies
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/