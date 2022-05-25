Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) is a device installed at a remote location that collects data, codes the data into a format that is transmittable and transmits the data back to a central station, or master. An RTU also collects information from the master device and implements processes that are directed by the master. RTUs are equipped with input channels for sensing or metering, output channels for control, indication or alarms and a communications port.

In a smart grid, the remote terminal unit can collects the data of the electric power condition and transmits the data to the station. Today, RTU is a necessary part in the smart grid and transformer substations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid in global, including the following market information:

Global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)



Global top five Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid market was valued at 74 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 85 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



Wired RTU Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid include ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Iskra Sistemi, General Electric, Honeywell, Schweitzer Engineering, Red Lion and Wescon Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



We surveyed the Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wired RTU



Wireless RTU

Global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Plant



Company Power Sector

Global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)



Key companies Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB



Schneider Electric



Siemens



Iskra Sistemi



General Electric



Honeywell



Schweitzer Engineering



Red Lion



Wescon Group



Dongfang Electronics



Nari Group



TopRank



Prestigious Discovery



Arliscoputra Hantama



Kalkitech



Motorola Solutions



NR Electric Co



Arteche



Hitachi Energy

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 R

