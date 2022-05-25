Technology

Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Binary Magnesium Alloy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy include ATI Specialty Alloys & Components, SAES, Johnson Matthey, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd, Fort Wayne Metals, Nippon Seisen Co. Ltd., Xian Saite Metal Materials Development Company Limited and Seabird Metal Material Co., Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Binary Magnesium Alloy
  • Ternary Magnesium Alloy
  • Multi-element Magnesium Alloy

 

Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Biomedical
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Automotive
  • Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances
  • Others

 

Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • ATI Specialty Alloys & Components
  • SAES
  • Johnson Matthey
  • Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
  • Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd
  • Fort Wayne Metals
  • Nippon Seisen Co. Ltd.
  • Xian Saite Metal Materials Development Company Limited
  • Seabird Metal Material Co., Ltd.
  • Dynallo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Companies

