Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Binary Magnesium Alloy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy include ATI Specialty Alloys & Components, SAES, Johnson Matthey, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd, Fort Wayne Metals, Nippon Seisen Co. Ltd., Xian Saite Metal Materials Development Company Limited and Seabird Metal Material Co., Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Binary Magnesium Alloy

Ternary Magnesium Alloy

Multi-element Magnesium Alloy

Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Biomedical

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances

Others

Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ATI Specialty Alloys & Components

SAES

Johnson Matthey

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd

Fort Wayne Metals

Nippon Seisen Co. Ltd.

Xian Saite Metal Materials Development Company Limited

Seabird Metal Material Co., Ltd.

Dynallo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shape Memory Magnesium Alloy Companies

