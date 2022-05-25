Floor Panel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Floor panel is a preassembled unit of floor joists, subflooring, finished flooring, and sometimes ceiling below supported by walls, columns, or beams.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Floor Panel in global, including the following market information:

Global Floor Panel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Floor Panel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Million sqm)

Global top five Floor Panel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Floor Panel market was valued at 38680 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 59760 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wooden Floor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Floor Panel include Kingspan Group, MERO-TSK, Lindner, Haworth, TRIUMPH GROUP, Porcelanosa, M+W Group, Petral and Topfloor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Floor Panel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Floor Panel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million sqm)

Global Floor Panel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wooden Floor

Resilient Floor

Global Floor Panel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million sqm)

Global Floor Panel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Floor Panel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million sqm)

Global Floor Panel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Floor Panel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Floor Panel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Floor Panel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Million sqm)

Key companies Floor Panel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kingspan Group

MERO-TSK

Lindner

Haworth

TRIUMPH GROUP

Porcelanosa

M+W Group

Petral

Topfloor

NICHIAS

UNITILE

Senqcia

Pentafloor

MOOV

ITOKI

SRF

Branco

lenzlinger

Movinord

Computer Environments

Dare Power Dekor Home

Nature Home

Der Future Science & Technology Holding Group

Vohringer Home Technology

Zhejiang Yongyu Home Furnishings

Zhejiang Shiyou Timber

Anhui Yangzi Floor

Jiusheng Wood

Elegant Home-Tech

Hebei Youlian Machine-Room Equipment

Mohawk Industries

Shaw Industries

Tarkett

Armstrong Flooring

Forbo

Gerflor

Interface

Beaulieu International

TOLI Corporation

Milliken & Company

Changzhou Jiachen Flooring Group

Changzhou Huatong Xinli Flooring

Changzhou Huili Access Floor

Xiangli Anti-static Decorative Material

Changzhou Chenxing Access Floor

Shenyang Aircraft Corporation(SAC) Access Floor Factory

Zhejiang Tkflor

Hebei Kehua Prevent Static Floor Making

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Floor Panel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Floor Panel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Floor Panel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Floor Panel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Floor Panel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Floor Panel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Floor Panel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Floor Panel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Floor Panel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Floor Panel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Floor Panel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Floor Panel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Floor Panel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Floor Panel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Floor Panel Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Floor Panel Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Floor Panel Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Wooden Floor

4.1.3 Resilient Floor

