Floor Panel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Floor panel is a preassembled unit of floor joists, subflooring, finished flooring, and sometimes ceiling below supported by walls, columns, or beams.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Floor Panel in global, including the following market information:
- Global Floor Panel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Floor Panel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Million sqm)
- Global top five Floor Panel companies in 2021 (%)
The global Floor Panel market was valued at 38680 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 59760 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wooden Floor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Floor Panel include Kingspan Group, MERO-TSK, Lindner, Haworth, TRIUMPH GROUP, Porcelanosa, M+W Group, Petral and Topfloor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Floor Panel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Floor Panel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million sqm)
Global Floor Panel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Wooden Floor
- Resilient Floor
Global Floor Panel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million sqm)
Global Floor Panel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
Global Floor Panel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million sqm)
Global Floor Panel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Floor Panel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Floor Panel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Floor Panel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Million sqm)
- Key companies Floor Panel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kingspan Group
- MERO-TSK
- Lindner
- Haworth
- TRIUMPH GROUP
- Porcelanosa
- M+W Group
- Petral
- Topfloor
- NICHIAS
- UNITILE
- Senqcia
- Pentafloor
- MOOV
- ITOKI
- SRF
- Branco
- lenzlinger
- Movinord
- Computer Environments
- Dare Power Dekor Home
- Nature Home
- Der Future Science & Technology Holding Group
- Vohringer Home Technology
- Zhejiang Yongyu Home Furnishings
- Zhejiang Shiyou Timber
- Anhui Yangzi Floor
- Jiusheng Wood
- Elegant Home-Tech
- Hebei Youlian Machine-Room Equipment
- Mohawk Industries
- Shaw Industries
- Tarkett
- Armstrong Flooring
- Forbo
- Gerflor
- Interface
- Beaulieu International
- TOLI Corporation
- Milliken & Company
- Changzhou Jiachen Flooring Group
- Changzhou Huatong Xinli Flooring
- Changzhou Huili Access Floor
- Xiangli Anti-static Decorative Material
- Changzhou Chenxing Access Floor
- Shenyang Aircraft Corporation(SAC) Access Floor Factory
- Zhejiang Tkflor
- Hebei Kehua Prevent Static Floor Making
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Floor Panel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Floor Panel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Floor Panel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Floor Panel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Floor Panel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Floor Panel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Floor Panel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Floor Panel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Floor Panel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Floor Panel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Floor Panel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Floor Panel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Floor Panel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Floor Panel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Floor Panel Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Floor Panel Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Floor Panel Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Wooden Floor
4.1.3 Resilient Floor
