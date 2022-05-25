Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A digital blood pressure monitor is a medical device that can measure blood pressure by modern electronic technology and the principle of blood pressure indirect measurement. A digital blood pressure monitor is a device used to measure blood pressure, composed of an inflatable cuff to collapse and then release the artery under the cuff in a controlled manner, and a mercury or mechanical manometer to measure the pressure. It is always used in conjunction with a means to determine at what pressure blood flow is just starting, and at what pressure it is unimpeded. Manual sphygmomanometers are used in conjunction with a stethoscope.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor include Omron, Beurer, Panasonic, iHealth Lab, A&D Medical, Microlife, Nihon Seimitsu Sokki, Rossmax and Bosch + Sohn, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor

Other

Global Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Home

Other

Global Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Omron

Beurer

Panasonic

iHealth Lab

A&D Medical

Microlife

Nihon Seimitsu Sokki

Rossmax

Bosch + Sohn

Yuwell

Hill-Rom

Citizen

Andon

Homedics

Hangzhou Sejoy Electronics & Instruments

ShenZhen Kingyield Technology

Chase Sun

Medke Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Product Type

