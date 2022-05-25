Decylic Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Decylic Acid, also known as capric acid or decanoic acid, is a saturated fatty acid. Its formula is CH?(CH?)?COOH. Salts and esters of decanoic acid are called decanoates or caprates.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Decylic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Decylic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Decylic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Decylic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Decylic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

?99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Decylic Acid include Musim Mas Group, IOI Oleochemical, Permata Hijau Group, Pacific Oleochemicals, Wilmar International, P&G Chemicals, VVF LLC, Ecogreen Oleochemicals and Kao Chemicals and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Decylic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Decylic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Decylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

?99%

?98%

Global Decylic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Decylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Daily Chemicals

Plasticizer

Lubricants

Flavoring and Perfuming Agents

Others

Global Decylic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Decylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Decylic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Decylic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Decylic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Decylic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Musim Mas Group

IOI Oleochemical

Permata Hijau Group

Pacific Oleochemicals

Wilmar International

P&G Chemicals

VVF LLC

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Kao Chemicals

KLK OLEO

