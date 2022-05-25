Technology

Global Juice, Nectar and Still Drinks Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Juice, Nectar and Still Drinks market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Juice, Nectar and Still Drinks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

    • Juice Drinks

 

    • Nectar

 

    • Still Drinks

 

Segment by Application

 

    • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

 

    • IndependentRetailer

 

    • ConvenienceStores

 

    • Other

 

By Company

 

    • Danone

 

    • Nestle

 

    • PepsiCo

 

    • Coca-Cola

 

    • Argo Tea

 

    • Arizona Beverages

 

    • ALL SPORT

 

    • BA SPORTS NUTRITION

 

    • Bisleri International

 

    • Campbell’s

 

    • Del Monte

 

    • Dr Pepper Snapple Group

 

    • F&N Foods

 

    • Genesis Today

 

    • Lucozade Ribena

 

    • Nongfu Spring

 

    • POM Wonderful

 

    • Kerry Group

 

    • Dhler Group

 

    • SkyPeople Fruit Juice

 

    • AGRANA Group

 

    • Kanegrade

 

    • China Haisheng Juice Holdings

 

    • SunOpta

 

    • Tetra Pak

 

    • ADM WILD Europe

 

By Region

 

    • North America

 

    • U.S.

 

    • Canada

 

    • Europe

 

    • Germany

 

    • France

 

    • U.K.

 

    • Italy

 

    • Russia

 

    • Asia-Pacific

 

    • China

 

    • Japan

 

    • South Korea

 

    • India

 

    • Australia

 

    • Taiwan

 

    • Indonesia

 

    • Thailand

 

    • Malaysia

 

    • Philippines

 

    • Vietnam

 

    • Latin America

 

    • Mexico

 

    • Brazil

 

    • Argentina

 

    • Middle East & Africa

 

    • Turkey

 

    • Saudi Arabia

 

    • U.A.E

 

 

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Juice, Nectar and Still Drinks Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Juice, Nectar and Still Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Juice Drinks
1.2.3 Nectar
1.2.4 Still Drinks
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Juice, Nectar and Still Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.3.3 Independent?Retailer
1.3.4 Convenience?Stores
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Juice, Nectar and Still Drinks Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Juice, Nectar and Still Drinks Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Juice, Nectar and Still Drinks Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Juice, Nectar and Still Drinks Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Juice, Nectar and Still Drinks Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Juice, Nectar and Still Drinks by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Juice, Nectar and Still Drinks Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Juice, Nectar and Still Drinks Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Juice, Nectar and Still Drinks Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufac

Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

