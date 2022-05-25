Anchors and Grouts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The anchor of steel bar means that the steel bar is wrapped in concrete, strengthening the connection between concrete and steel bar, making the building stronger, the purpose is to make the two can work together to bear all kinds of stress (collaborative work under all kinds of loads to produce pressure, tension, bending moment, torque, etc.).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anchors and Grouts in global, including the following market information:

Global Anchors and Grouts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Anchors and Grouts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Anchors and Grouts companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anchors and Grouts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cementitious Fixing Anchors and Grouts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anchors and Grouts include BASF, Arkema, CHRYSO, Fosroc, Gantrex, GCP Applied Technologies, Sika, Saint-Gobain and Selena FM. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anchors and Grouts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anchors and Grouts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anchors and Grouts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cementitious Fixing Anchors and Grouts

Resin Fixing Anchors and Grouts

Others

Global Anchors and Grouts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anchors and Grouts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Others

Global Anchors and Grouts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anchors and Grouts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anchors and Grouts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anchors and Grouts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anchors and Grouts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Anchors and Grouts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Arkema

CHRYSO

Fosroc

Gantrex

GCP Applied Technologies

Sika

Saint-Gobain

Selena FM

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anchors and Grouts Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anchors and Grouts Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anchors and Grouts Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anchors and Grouts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anchors and Grouts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anchors and Grouts Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anchors and Grouts Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anchors and Grouts Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anchors and Grouts Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anchors and Grouts Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anchors and Grouts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anchors and Grouts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anchors and Grouts Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anchors and Grouts Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anchors and Grouts Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anchors and Grouts Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

