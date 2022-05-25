Electric Electronic Expansion Valve Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Electronic Expansion Valve in global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Electronic Expansion Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electric Electronic Expansion Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electric Electronic Expansion Valve companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Electronic Expansion Valve market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Direct Acting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Electronic Expansion Valve include Fujikoki, Danfoss, Parker, Emerson, Castel, Carel, KE2 Therm Solution, Eliwell and LG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electric Electronic Expansion Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Electronic Expansion Valve Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Electronic Expansion Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Direct Acting
Decelerating Type
Global Electric Electronic Expansion Valve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Electronic Expansion Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Collect Superheat Signal
Improve The System
Defrosting of Heat Pump Unit
Others
Global Electric Electronic Expansion Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Electronic Expansion Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric Electronic Expansion Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric Electronic Expansion Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electric Electronic Expansion Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electric Electronic Expansion Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fujikoki
Danfoss
Parker
Emerson
Castel
Carel
KE2 Therm Solution
Eliwell
LG
Lucas-Nuelle
Saad Automation Engineers
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Electronic Expansion Valve Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Electronic Expansion Valve Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Electronic Expansion Valve Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Electronic Expansion Valve Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Electronic Expansion Valve Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electric Electronic Expansion Valve Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Electronic Expansion Valve Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Electronic Expansion Valve Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Electronic Expansion Valve Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Electronic Expansion Valve Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Electronic Expansion Valve Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Electronic Expansion Valve Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Electronic Expansion Valve Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Electronic Expansion Valve Players in Global Market
