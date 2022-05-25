Automatic Choke Valve Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Choke Valve in global, including the following market information:

Global Automatic Choke Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automatic Choke Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automatic Choke Valve companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automatic Choke Valve market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Exhaust Gas Heating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automatic Choke Valve include Holley, UcalFuelSystems, TKCarburettor, Keihin Group, Walbro, Mikuni, Keruidi, Guangzhou Fols Valve Technology Co., Ltd. and Zama, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automatic Choke Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automatic Choke Valve Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Choke Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Exhaust Gas Heating

Hot Air Heating

Cooling Water Temperature Heating Type

Resistance Wire Heating

Others

Global Automatic Choke Valve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Choke Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Car Engine

Industrial Machinery

Others

Global Automatic Choke Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Choke Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automatic Choke Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automatic Choke Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automatic Choke Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automatic Choke Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Holley

UcalFuelSystems

TKCarburettor

Keihin Group

Walbro

Mikuni

Keruidi

Guangzhou Fols Valve Technology Co., Ltd.

Zama

Bing Power

Ruixing

Pok Shang Valve

