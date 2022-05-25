Special Glass Fiber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Special Glass Fiber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electronic Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Special Glass Fiber include OwensCorning, Mitsubishi Group, JM, KB, China Jushi, Taishan Fiberglass, Kingboard Chemical, Kunshan will become and Chongqing International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Special Glass Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Special Glass Fiber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Special Glass Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Electronic Grade
- Composite Grade
Global Special Glass Fiber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Special Glass Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Building Materials
- Transportation
- Electronic and Electrical
- Aerospace
Global Special Glass Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Special Glass Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Special Glass Fiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Special Glass Fiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Special Glass Fiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Special Glass Fiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- OwensCorning
- Mitsubishi Group
- JM
- KB
- China Jushi
- Taishan Fiberglass
- Kingboard Chemical
- Kunshan will become
- Chongqing International
- Taiwan Bicheng Co., Ltd.
- Shaanxi Huate Fiberglass Material Group
- Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Co., Ltd.
- Shandong Fiberglass Group Co., Ltd.
- Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Special Glass Fiber Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Special Glass Fiber Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Special Glass Fiber Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Special Glass Fiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Special Glass Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Special Glass Fiber Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Special Glass Fiber Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Special Glass Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Special Glass Fiber Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Special Glass Fiber Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Special Glass Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Special Glass Fiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Special Glass Fiber Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Special Glass Fiber Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Special Glass Fiber Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Special Glass Fiber Companies
4 Sights by Product
