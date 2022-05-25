Cloud-based Email Security Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cloud security software is one of the primary tools deployed by cloud service providers and users to secure the entire cloud infrastructure. With more and more cyber attacks and the complexity of malware, spam and phishing attacks occurring worldwide, the increasing popularity of cloud-based services in enterprises is expected to drive adoption of cloud-based email security.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud-based Email Security in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cloud-based Email Security Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-cloudbased-email-security-forecast-2022-2028-538

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cloud-based Email Security market was valued at 653.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 900.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Public Cloud Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cloud-based Email Security include Cisco, Proofpoint, Trend Micro, Fortinet, Forcepoint, Symantec, Mimecast, Sophos and Dell and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cloud-based Email Security companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Public Cloud



Private Cloud



Hybrid Cloud

BFSI



Government



Telecom



Retail



Others

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key companies Cloud-based Email Security revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Cloud-based Email Security revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Cisco



Proofpoint



Trend Micro



Fortinet



Forcepoint



Symantec



Mimecast



Sophos



Dell



FireEye

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-cloudbased-email-security-forecast-2022-2028-538

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cloud-based Email Security Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cloud-based Email Security Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cloud-based Email Security Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cloud-based Email Security Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cloud-based Email Security Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cloud-based Email Security Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cloud-based Email Security Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cloud-based Email Security Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloud-based Email Security Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Cloud-based Email Security Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud-based Email Security Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cloud-based Email Security Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud-based Email Security Companies

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-cloudbased-email-security-forecast-2022-2028-538

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414