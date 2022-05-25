Furnace Anneal Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Furnace Anneal in global, including the following market information:
Global Furnace Anneal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Furnace Anneal Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Furnace Anneal companies in 2021 (%)
The global Furnace Anneal market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Trolley Annealing Furnace Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Furnace Anneal include ALD Vacuum Technologies, Inductotherm Corporation, Andritz, Ipsen, Tenova, Primetals Technologies, Aichelin Group, Despatch and Nachi-Fujikoshi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Furnace Anneal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Furnace Anneal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Furnace Anneal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Trolley Annealing Furnace
Pit Annealing Furnace
Box Annealing Furnace
Bell Annealing Furnace
Others
Global Furnace Anneal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Furnace Anneal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Metallurgy
Petrochemical Industry
Others
Global Furnace Anneal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Furnace Anneal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Furnace Anneal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Furnace Anneal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Furnace Anneal sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Furnace Anneal sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ALD Vacuum Technologies
Inductotherm Corporation
Andritz
Ipsen
Tenova
Primetals Technologies
Aichelin Group
Despatch
Nachi-Fujikoshi
Mersen
Gasbarre Furnace
Surface Combustion
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Furnace Anneal Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Furnace Anneal Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Furnace Anneal Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Furnace Anneal Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Furnace Anneal Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Furnace Anneal Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Furnace Anneal Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Furnace Anneal Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Furnace Anneal Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Furnace Anneal Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Furnace Anneal Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Furnace Anneal Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Furnace Anneal Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Furnace Anneal Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Furnace Anneal Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Furnace Anneal Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Furnace Anneal Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Trolley Annealing Furnace
