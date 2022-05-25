Global Coke for Electrode Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Coke for Electrode market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coke for Electrode market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Petroleum Coke
- Pitch Coke
- Metallurgical Coke
- Needle Coke
- Other
- Natural Graphite Electrode
- Artificial Graphite Electrode
- Carbon Electrode
- Phillips 66
- C-Chem
- Seadrift Coke
- JXTG Holdings
- Sumitomo Corporation
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Indian Oil Company
- Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical
- Fangda Carbon
- Shanxi Jinzhou Group
- CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical
- Shandong Yida New Material
- Sinosteel
- Shamokin Carbons
- RESORBENT
- NSCC
- Baosteel Chemical
- Tianjin Yunhai Carbon
- Jining Carbon
- Asbury Carbons
- PMC Tech
- RuTGERS Group
- POSCO
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
- Tata Steel
- SunCoke Energy
- United States Steel
- ABC Coke
- BlueScope
- Gujarat NRE Coke
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Coke for Electrode Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Coke for Electrode Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Petroleum Coke
1.2.3 Pitch Coke
1.2.4 Metallurgical Coke
1.2.5 Needle Coke
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Coke for Electrode Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Natural Graphite Electrode
1.3.3 Artificial Graphite Electrode
1.3.4 Carbon Electrode
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Coke for Electrode Production
2.1 Global Coke for Electrode Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Coke for Electrode Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Coke for Electrode Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Coke for Electrode Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Coke for Electrode Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Coke for Electrode Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Coke for Electrode Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Coke for Electrode Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Coke for Electrode Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Coke for Electrode Sales by Region
