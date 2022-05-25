Memory Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Like processors, memory is made from tiny semiconductor chips and must be packaged into something less fragile and tiny in order to be integrated with the rest of the system.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Memory Packaging in Global, including the following market information:
Global Memory Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Memory Packaging market was valued at 13190 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17720 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flip-chip Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Memory Packaging include Hana Micron, FATC, ASE Group, Amkor Technology, Powertech Technology, ChipMOS Technologies, Signetics, KYEC and JCET and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Memory Packaging companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Flip-chip
- Lead-frame
- Through-Silicon Via
- Others
- Telecom
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Embedded Systems
- Others
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Key companies Memory Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Memory Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Hana Micron
- FATC
- ASE Group
- Amkor Technology
- Powertech Technology
- ChipMOS Technologies
- Signetics
- KYEC
- JCET
- Tianshui Huatian Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Memory Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Memory Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Memory Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Memory Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Memory Packaging Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Memory Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Memory Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Memory Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Memory Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Memory Packaging Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Memory Packaging Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Memory Packaging Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Memory Packaging Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Memory Packaging Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
