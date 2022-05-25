Pipe Coating Plants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A pipeline coating is a cost effective and viable solution to maintain pipelines’ integrity. This coating provides a constant protective lining that helps save pipelines from the damaging effects of corrosion. Pipeline coating is one of the most reliable corrosion prevention methods used by industries today.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pipe Coating Plants in global, including the following market information:
- Global Pipe Coating Plants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Pipe Coating Plants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Pipe Coating Plants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pipe Coating Plants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fully Automatic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pipe Coating Plants include Selmers, V. R. Coatings Private Limited, Bauhuis B.V., Garneau Industries, Pipe Tech USA, Pipe Lining Supply, Dubois Equipment, Shanghai Zuoda Painting Equipment and LEMMER, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pipe Coating Plants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pipe Coating Plants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pipe Coating Plants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Fully Automatic
- Semi Automatic
Global Pipe Coating Plants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pipe Coating Plants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil & Gas
- Chemical Processing
- Municipal Water Supply
- Others
Global Pipe Coating Plants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pipe Coating Plants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pipe Coating Plants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pipe Coating Plants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pipe Coating Plants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Pipe Coating Plants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Selmers
- V. R. Coatings Private Limited
- Bauhuis B.V.
- Garneau Industries
- Pipe Tech USA
- Pipe Lining Supply
- Dubois Equipment
- Shanghai Zuoda Painting Equipment
- LEMMER
- Zhejiang Huali Coating Equipment
- Clemtex
- Airblast
- Tianjin TPCO Coating Engineering
- ASAHI SUNAC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pipe Coating Plants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pipe Coating Plants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pipe Coating Plants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pipe Coating Plants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pipe Coating Plants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pipe Coating Plants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pipe Coating Plants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pipe Coating Plants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pipe Coating Plants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pipe Coating Plants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pipe Coating Plants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pipe Coating Plants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pipe Coating Plants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pipe Coating Plants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pipe Coating Plants Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pipe Coating Plants Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
