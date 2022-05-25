Pipe Coating Plants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A pipeline coating is a cost effective and viable solution to maintain pipelines’ integrity. This coating provides a constant protective lining that helps save pipelines from the damaging effects of corrosion. Pipeline coating is one of the most reliable corrosion prevention methods used by industries today.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pipe Coating Plants in global, including the following market information:

Global Pipe Coating Plants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pipe Coating Plants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pipe Coating Plants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pipe Coating Plants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fully Automatic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pipe Coating Plants include Selmers, V. R. Coatings Private Limited, Bauhuis B.V., Garneau Industries, Pipe Tech USA, Pipe Lining Supply, Dubois Equipment, Shanghai Zuoda Painting Equipment and LEMMER, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pipe Coating Plants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pipe Coating Plants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pipe Coating Plants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fully Automatic

Semi Automatic

Global Pipe Coating Plants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pipe Coating Plants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Chemical Processing

Municipal Water Supply

Others

Global Pipe Coating Plants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pipe Coating Plants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pipe Coating Plants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pipe Coating Plants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pipe Coating Plants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pipe Coating Plants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Selmers

V. R. Coatings Private Limited

Bauhuis B.V.

Garneau Industries

Pipe Tech USA

Pipe Lining Supply

Dubois Equipment

Shanghai Zuoda Painting Equipment

LEMMER

Zhejiang Huali Coating Equipment

Clemtex

Airblast

Tianjin TPCO Coating Engineering

ASAHI SUNAC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pipe Coating Plants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pipe Coating Plants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pipe Coating Plants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pipe Coating Plants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pipe Coating Plants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pipe Coating Plants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pipe Coating Plants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pipe Coating Plants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pipe Coating Plants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pipe Coating Plants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pipe Coating Plants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pipe Coating Plants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pipe Coating Plants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pipe Coating Plants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pipe Coating Plants Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pipe Coating Plants Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

