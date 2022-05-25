Disinfecting Wipes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Disinfecting Wipes in global, including the following market information:
-
- Global Disinfecting Wipes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
-
- Global Disinfecting Wipes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Disinfecting Wipes companies in 2021 (%)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7089099/global-disinfecting-wipes-forecast-2022-2028-397
The global Disinfecting Wipes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
-
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
-
- Disposable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
-
- The global key manufacturers of Disinfecting Wipes include Clorox, Reckitt Benckiser, Kimberly-Clark, Edgewell Personal Care and Private Label, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Disinfecting Wipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Disinfecting Wipes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disinfecting Wipes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
-
- Disposable
- Non-disposable
Global Disinfecting Wipes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disinfecting Wipes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
-
- Home
-
- Commercial
-
- Hospital
- Others
Global Disinfecting Wipes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disinfecting Wipes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
-
- North America
-
- US
-
- Canada
-
- Mexico
-
- Europe
-
- Germany
-
- France
-
- U.K.
-
- Italy
-
- Russia
-
- Nordic Countries
-
- Benelux
-
- Rest of Europe
-
- Asia
-
- China
-
- Japan
-
- South Korea
-
- Southeast Asia
-
- India
-
- Rest of Asia
-
- South America
-
- Brazil
-
- Argentina
-
- Rest of South America
-
- Middle East & Africa
-
- Turkey
-
- Israel
-
- Saudi Arabia
-
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
-
- Key companies Disinfecting Wipes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
-
- Key companies Disinfecting Wipes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
-
- Key companies Disinfecting Wipes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Disinfecting Wipes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
-
- Clorox
-
- Reckitt Benckiser
-
- Kimberly-Clark
-
- Edgewell Personal Care
- Private Label
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Disinfecting Wipes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Disinfecting Wipes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Disinfecting Wipes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Disinfecting Wipes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Disinfecting Wipes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Disinfecting Wipes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Disinfecting Wipes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Disinfecting Wipes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Disinfecting Wipes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Disinfecting Wipes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Disinfecting Wipes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Disinfecting Wipes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Disinfecting Wipes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disinfecting Wipes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Disinfecting Wipes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disinfecting Wipes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Disinfecting Wipes Market Siz
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414