Metal Forging Parts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Forging is a manufacturing process involving the shaping of a metal through hammering, pressing, or rolling.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Forging Parts in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-metal-forging-parts-forecast-2022-2028-650

Global Metal Forging Parts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metal Forging Parts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Metal Forging Parts companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metal Forging Parts market was valued at 69090 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 99320 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal Forging Parts include Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway), Howmet Aerospace Inc., Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), Thyssenkrupp, Nippon Steel, VSMPO-AVISMA, KOBELCO, Aichi Steel and Aubert & Duval (Eramet), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metal Forging Parts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal Forging Parts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Metal Forging Parts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Aluminum

Magnesium

Stainless Steel

Titanium

Others

Global Metal Forging Parts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Metal Forging Parts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Defense and Aerospace

Shipbuilding

Power Industry

Oil and Gas

Construction Machinery

Agriculture

Others

Global Metal Forging Parts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Metal Forging Parts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal Forging Parts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal Forging Parts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metal Forging Parts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Metal Forging Parts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway)

Howmet Aerospace Inc.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Thyssenkrupp

Nippon Steel

VSMPO-AVISMA

KOBELCO

Aichi Steel

Aubert & Duval (Eramet)

Bharat Forge

American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM)

AVIC Heavy Machinery

Wanxiang Qianchao

FAW

FRISA

Farinia Group

Longcheng Precision Forging

Pacific Precision Forging

Jinma Industrial Group

Mahindra Forgings Europe

Jinan Sinotruck Co.

CITIC Heavy Industries

Dongfeng Forging

Acerinox S.A.

Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries

Tongyu Heavy Industry

Wuxi Paike New Material Technology

Scot Forge Company

Xi?an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company

Br?ck GmbH

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-metal-forging-parts-forecast-2022-2028-650

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metal Forging Parts Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metal Forging Parts Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metal Forging Parts Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metal Forging Parts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metal Forging Parts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Metal Forging Parts Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metal Forging Parts Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metal Forging Parts Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metal Forging Parts Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Metal Forging Parts Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Metal Forging Parts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Forging Parts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Forging Parts Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Forging Parts Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Forging Parts Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Forging Parts Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

​​​​​​​CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Metal Forging Parts Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Metal Forging Parts Sales Market Report 2021

Global Metal Forging Parts Market Research Report 2021

Global Metal Forging Parts Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition