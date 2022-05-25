Vascular Sealant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vascular sealants offer cardiovascular, cardiothoracic, and vascular surgeons a unique, easy-to-use solution to reinforce aortic anastomoses and control bleeding when adjunctive measures are required.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vascular Sealant in global, including the following market information:

Global Vascular Sealant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vascular Sealant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Vascular Sealant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vascular Sealant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural/Biological Sealants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vascular Sealant include Advanced Medical Solutions, Cardinal Health, BD, Adhesys Medical, Baxter International, Johnson & Johnson, Gecko Biomedical, Covidien and Cryolife, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vascular Sealant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vascular Sealant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Vascular Sealant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural/Biological Sealants

Synthetic Sealants

Global Vascular Sealant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Vascular Sealant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Vascular Sealant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Vascular Sealant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vascular Sealant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vascular Sealant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vascular Sealant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Vascular Sealant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Advanced Medical Solutions

Cardinal Health

BD

Adhesys Medical

Baxter International

Johnson & Johnson

Gecko Biomedical

Covidien

Cryolife

GluStitch

CSL Behring

CuraMedical BV

Cohera Medical

Cellphire

Endomedix

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vascular Sealant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vascular Sealant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vascular Sealant Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vascular Sealant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vascular Sealant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vascular Sealant Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vascular Sealant Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vascular Sealant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vascular Sealant Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vascular Sealant Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Vascular Sealant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vascular Sealant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Vascular Sealant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vascular Sealant Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vascular Sealant Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vascular Sealant Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

