Water Supply Pipes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Water supply pipe, a kind of green, energy-saving, environmental protection pipe material, not rust, not scale, not shrink, fluid resistance is small, can effectively reduce water supply energy consumption, improve water supply point, is an ideal pipe network.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Supply Pipes in global, including the following market information:

Global Water Supply Pipes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Water Supply Pipes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilometers)

Global top five Water Supply Pipes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Water Supply Pipes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water Supply Pipes include Kubota ChemiX, Polypipe, Amanco, National Pipe and Plastics, Wavin, China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd, Egeplast A. S, Finolex Industries and Foshan Rifeng Enterprise, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Water Supply Pipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water Supply Pipes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilometers)

Global Water Supply Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastics

Metal

Other

Global Water Supply Pipes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilometers)

Global Water Supply Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Water Supply Pipes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilometers)

Global Water Supply Pipes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Water Supply Pipes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Water Supply Pipes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Water Supply Pipes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilometers)

Key companies Water Supply Pipes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kubota ChemiX

Polypipe

Amanco

National Pipe and Plastics

Wavin

China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd

Egeplast A. S

Finolex Industries

Foshan Rifeng Enterprise

Future Pipe Industries

IPEX Inc

Shin-Etsu Polymer

Tigre SA

Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic

Shandong Yihua

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Water Supply Pipes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Water Supply Pipes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Water Supply Pipes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Water Supply Pipes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Water Supply Pipes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Water Supply Pipes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Water Supply Pipes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Water Supply Pipes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Water Supply Pipes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Water Supply Pipes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Water Supply Pipes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Supply Pipes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Water Supply Pipes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Supply Pipes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Supply Pipes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Supply Pipes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

