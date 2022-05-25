Water Supply Pipes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Water supply pipe, a kind of green, energy-saving, environmental protection pipe material, not rust, not scale, not shrink, fluid resistance is small, can effectively reduce water supply energy consumption, improve water supply point, is an ideal pipe network.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Supply Pipes in global, including the following market information:
- Global Water Supply Pipes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Water Supply Pipes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilometers)
- Global top five Water Supply Pipes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Water Supply Pipes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plastics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water Supply Pipes include Kubota ChemiX, Polypipe, Amanco, National Pipe and Plastics, Wavin, China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd, Egeplast A. S, Finolex Industries and Foshan Rifeng Enterprise, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Water Supply Pipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water Supply Pipes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilometers)
Global Water Supply Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Plastics
- Metal
- Other
Global Water Supply Pipes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilometers)
Global Water Supply Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Global Water Supply Pipes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilometers)
Global Water Supply Pipes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Water Supply Pipes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Water Supply Pipes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Water Supply Pipes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilometers)
- Key companies Water Supply Pipes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kubota ChemiX
- Polypipe
- Amanco
- National Pipe and Plastics
- Wavin
- China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd
- Egeplast A. S
- Finolex Industries
- Foshan Rifeng Enterprise
- Future Pipe Industries
- IPEX Inc
- Shin-Etsu Polymer
- Tigre SA
- Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic
- Shandong Yihua
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Water Supply Pipes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Water Supply Pipes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Water Supply Pipes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Water Supply Pipes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Water Supply Pipes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Water Supply Pipes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Water Supply Pipes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Water Supply Pipes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Water Supply Pipes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Water Supply Pipes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Water Supply Pipes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Supply Pipes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Water Supply Pipes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Supply Pipes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Supply Pipes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Supply Pipes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
